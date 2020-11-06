Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: Interior Health region sees noticeable rise in COVID-19 cases

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 6, 2020 8:45 pm
A digital image of the novel Coronavirus.
A digital image of the novel Coronavirus. Getty Images / File Photo

The Interior Health region saw a noticeable bump in COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Provincial health officials say 24 additional cases were reported overnight in the region, which pushed the total number of cases in the area since the pandemic began to 845.

Currently, there are 115 active cases in the area, with one person in hospital.

Read more: B.C. records shocking 589 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The Interior Health region stretches from the Cariboo-Chilcotin in the north to the Okanagan and Similkameen regions in the south to the Kootenays in the east, encompassing 800,000 people over 215,000 square kilometres.

Also Friday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix announced 589 total cases for the province, including Interior Health, and two more deaths.

Overall, since the pandemic began, there have been 17,149 total cases and 275 total deaths in B.C.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Does COVID-19 spread differently in colder weather?' Coronavirus: Does COVID-19 spread differently in colder weather?
Coronavirus: Does COVID-19 spread differently in colder weather?

There are currently 3,741 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., and 7,887 people who are under active public health monitoring.

The province also said there are 104 individuals in hospital, 28 of whom are in intensive care.

Last Friday, Oct. 30, officials announced 272 new cases, including seven in the Interior Health region.

On that date, there were 14,381 total cases, including 741 in the Interior Health region.

COVID-19 data by region for Nov. 6, 2020:

  • Vancouver Coastal Health: 146 new cases
  • Fraser Health: 402 new cases
  • Island Health: 5 new cases
  • Interior Health: 24 new cases
  • Northern Health: 12 new cases
Click to play video 'B.C.’s top doctor explains how quickly the coronavirus moves through gatherings like weddings' B.C.’s top doctor explains how quickly the coronavirus moves through gatherings like weddings
B.C.’s top doctor explains how quickly the coronavirus moves through gatherings like weddings

According to data from the B.C. Centre of Disease Control, the Interior Health region has also seen 97,246 total tests for COVID-19.

Provincially, 888,593 tests have been performed — well below the number of tests performed in Alberta and Washington state.

B.C.

  • Population: 5.1 million
  • Tests: 888,593 tests
  • Cases: 17,149
  • Deaths: 275

Alberta

  • Population: 4.3 million
  • Tests: 1,295,058
  • Cases: 30,447
  • Deaths: 343 deaths

Saskatchewan

  • Population: 1.174 million
  • Tests: 275,737
  • Cases: 3,623
  • Deaths: 25

Washington

  • Population: 7.6 million
  • Tests: 2,568,257
  • Cases: 114,241
  • Deaths: 2,439

Idaho

  • Population: 1.7 million
  • Tests: 547,929
  • Cases: 70,909
  • Deaths: 679

Alaska

  • Population: 731,000
  • Tests: N/A
  • Cases: 17,597
  • Deaths: 84

To view the B.C. Centre of Disease Control’s website, click here.

Click to play video 'B.C. has refused to provide occupational data of positive COVID-19 patients since June' B.C. has refused to provide occupational data of positive COVID-19 patients since June
B.C. has refused to provide occupational data of positive COVID-19 patients since June
CoronavirusCOVID-19Okanaganbc coronavirusHealthCOVIDcentral okanaganNorth OkanaganAdrian DixInterior HealthBonnie HenryboundaryBC Centre Disease Control
