Coronavirus: Interior Health region sees noticeable rise in COVID-19 cases

The Interior Health region saw a noticeable bump in COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Provincial health officials say 24 additional cases were reported overnight in the region, which pushed the total number of cases in the area since the pandemic began to 845.
Currently, there are 115 active cases in the area, with one person in hospital.
The Interior Health region stretches from the Cariboo-Chilcotin in the north to the Okanagan and Similkameen regions in the south to the Kootenays in the east, encompassing 800,000 people over 215,000 square kilometres.
Also Friday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix announced 589 total cases for the province, including Interior Health, and two more deaths.
Overall, since the pandemic began, there have been 17,149 total cases and 275 total deaths in B.C.
There are currently 3,741 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., and 7,887 people who are under active public health monitoring.
The province also said there are 104 individuals in hospital, 28 of whom are in intensive care.
Last Friday, Oct. 30, officials announced 272 new cases, including seven in the Interior Health region.
On that date, there were 14,381 total cases, including 741 in the Interior Health region.
COVID-19 data by region for Nov. 6, 2020:
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 146 new cases
- Fraser Health: 402 new cases
- Island Health: 5 new cases
- Interior Health: 24 new cases
- Northern Health: 12 new cases
According to data from the B.C. Centre of Disease Control, the Interior Health region has also seen 97,246 total tests for COVID-19.
Provincially, 888,593 tests have been performed — well below the number of tests performed in Alberta and Washington state.
B.C.
- Population: 5.1 million
- Tests: 888,593 tests
- Cases: 17,149
- Deaths: 275
Alberta
- Population: 4.3 million
- Tests: 1,295,058
- Cases: 30,447
- Deaths: 343 deaths
Saskatchewan
- Population: 1.174 million
- Tests: 275,737
- Cases: 3,623
- Deaths: 25
Washington
- Population: 7.6 million
- Tests: 2,568,257
- Cases: 114,241
- Deaths: 2,439
Idaho
- Population: 1.7 million
- Tests: 547,929
- Cases: 70,909
- Deaths: 679
Alaska
- Population: 731,000
- Tests: N/A
- Cases: 17,597
- Deaths: 84
