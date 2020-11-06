Selkirk RCMP seek sexual assault suspect

Police in Selkirk need the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection to a brazen sexual assault at a city business.
RCMP say the assault happened Friday after a man cornered a woman working at a business on Main Street around 1 p.m.
They say he entered the business, exposed himself to the employee, before grabbing her and sexually assaulting her. The man then fled on foot.
Police say the man is tall with a thin build and was wearing a Montreal Canadians ballcap, a black hoodie with the hood up, blue jeans, and a black face covering.
RCMP released a surveillance video photo of the suspect later in the day Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-482-3322.
