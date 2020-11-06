Selkirk RCMP seek sexual assault suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Selkirk need the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection to a brazen sexual assault at a city business.

RCMP say the assault happened Friday after a man cornered a woman working at a business on Main Street around 1 p.m.

They say he entered the business, exposed himself to the employee, before grabbing her and sexually assaulting her. The man then fled on foot.

Today at 1 pm, Selkirk #rcmpmb responded to a sexual assault at a business on Main Street, in Selkirk. A male suspect cornered a female employee, exposed himself & sexually assaulted her. He then fled on foot. Can you ID him? Call 204-482-3322. https://t.co/FqTuThxtRH pic.twitter.com/xxOR4TXdPX — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 6, 2020

Police say the man is tall with a thin build and was wearing a Montreal Canadians ballcap, a black hoodie with the hood up, blue jeans, and a black face covering.

RCMP released a surveillance video photo of the suspect later in the day Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-482-3322.

