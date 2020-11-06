New affordable housing coming to Calgary’s Saddleridge, Seton and Highland Park communities

Send this page to someone via email

Three new affordable housing developments are coming to three neighbourhoods in Calgary, with about 100 new homes expected to be built in the coming years.

The parcels of land were sold to non-profit affordable housing providers below market value, the city said, as part of a city project aimed at selling 10 parcels of lands every two years for new affordable homes, through the Housing Incentive Program and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s SEED Funding.

“The non-profit land sale is a tangible way the city can support the growth of non-profit housing providers while creating safe and secure housing for Calgary populations which are typically underserved, and who need it right now,” Calgary Housing director Sarah Woodgate said.

The Seton homes will be built by HomeSpace Society and will feature as many as 50 stacked two- to three-bedroom townhomes for families. In the past four years, HomeSpace Society has built more than 370 affordable homes as part of 10 different developments.

In Highland Park, about 10 one-bedroom units will be built for Indigenous Elders by the Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary, the city said.

“Our Elders deserve high quality, safe and accessible housing, and this project will provide that to our most cherished and important community members,” AFCC CEO Shane Gauthier said.

Gauthier said the development will be the first of its kind in the city.

“When opened, this facility will incorporate a cutting-edge design that brings modern conveniences and Indigenous culture together.”

The Dashmesh Culture Centre will be building the homes in Saddleridge, with anywhere between 10 and 70 homes, that will serve women and children who are fleeing domestic violence.

The city is hoping to add 15,000 new affordable homes in Calgary between 2015 and 2025, as part of the strategy, which will bring the city more in line with the national average.

“Every Calgarian deserves to live a life of dignity. Safe, affordable housing is foundational to this principle, and the need in Calgary is growing,” Mayor Naheed Nenshi said in a release.

“The city is working hard with all orders of government to increase the supply of affordable housing. Through this program, we’re selling city land at below market value while coordinating to ensure that successful applicants automatically qualify for CMHC and city grant funding.”