UCP appoints panel to review affordable housing in Alberta

The Alberta government says an expert panel has been put together to review affordable housing in the province.

The independent panel includes 10 people and is being chaired by MLA Mickey Amery, the UCP said in a news release Thursday.

Its mandate is to “conduct a review that will provide recommendations to transform affordable housing,” and “identify ways to make the affordable housing system better serve Albertans in need as well as make more efficient use of taxpayer dollars.”

Minister of Seniors and Housing Josephine Pon said the province’s affordable housing system has to keep up with increasing demand.

“This review is the foundational piece of our housing transformation work,” Pon said.

“Their recommendations will help inform a new vision for affordable housing in Alberta.” Tweet This

Amery said over the next few months, the panel will hear from diverse groups and go through research to come up with ways to “better provide housing for Albertans in need.”

The panel will consider the following in its review:

The role the Government of Alberta plays in providing affordable housing

Simplifying or easing regulatory structures that create costs and red tape for housing providers

Gaps in the current affordable housing system

Innovative approaches that will enable government and its partners to meet increasing demand for affordable housing

The UCP said the panel will also gather submissions from Albertans that are most in need of affordable housing, and speak to groups interested in affordable housing, like seniors, Indigenous peoples, newcomers, people experiencing homelessness and people with disabilities.

According to the government, about 110,000 people are living in affordable housing in the province, and more than 19,000 homes are on waitlists.

The panel is made up of the following people:

Mickey Amery, chair – MLA for Calgary-Cross

Paul Boskovich – president, Genstar Development Company

Lauren Ingalls – chief administrative officer, Westwinds Communities

Jeffrey Johnson – consultant and former Alberta MLA and cabinet minister

Sam Kolias – co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer, Boardwalk REIT

Javaid (Jerry) Naqvi – chairman and founder, Cameron Development Corporation

Marcia Nelson – executive fellow, University of Calgary

Raymond Swonek – chief executive officer, Greater Edmonton Foundation Seniors Housing

Dr. Sasha Tsenkova – professor, University of Calgary

Rachelle Venne – chief executive officer, Institute for the Advancement of Aboriginal Women

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings, presentations and engagement will be done primarily through virtual technology, the government said.

The panel’s report is due to the submitted to the government by Sept. 30.