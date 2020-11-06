Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian who was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Saskatoon has died.

Saskatoon police said it happened at the intersection of Hanselman Avenue and 45th Street West on Friday morning.

The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at hospital. Police said they have notified his family, but have not released his name.

Paramedics assessed the driver of the vehicle, but police did not say if the driver was injured.

No charges have been laid as the investigation continues, but police said alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

