Motherless black bear cub, ‘apprehended’ at B.C./Alaska border crossing, now at shelter

A young black bear that was “apprehended” at the B.C./Alaska border crossing on Wednesday is now at an animal shelter in northern B.C.

The bear, which was very interested in the Canada Border Services Agency office in Stewart, was “seeking entry for essential reasons but had no travel documents,” according to the department’s Facebook post.

The cub was taken into care and transferred to the Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers.

Staff at the society said they were already aware of the underweight cub and had been trying to catch her for a while, saying they think her mother was killed by a car.

The animal is now doing well but only weighs about 20 pounds, when she should weigh at least 50, the shelter said.

They will keep her at the facility until next June and then release her back into the wild.

They have named her Annie, after Little Orphan Annie, the comic strip character who later inspired the Broadway musical.