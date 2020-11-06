N.S. man to face attempted murder charges after stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have charged a man from North Kentville, N.S., with two counts of attempted murder after a stabbing on Sunday.

Police say officers were called to a home on North Avenue in North Kentville, N.S., at 8:40 a.m. after an altercation between three people who knew each other.

Police allege a suspect stabbed a 61-year-old man and attempted to stab a 33-year-old woman before fleeing the home.

The 61-year-old was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later located Michael Ephraium Reade, 24, lying in a field near the home in a state of “medical distress.”

He was transported to hospital by paramedics.

Reade remains in custody and is now scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Dec. 1 to face two charges of attempted murder and one charge of failure to comply with a court order.

The Mounties say the investigation is ongoing.