Regina police issue warning about man with sex convictions at high-risk to reoffend

The Regina Police Service (RPS) issued a public advisory Thursday about a man considered to be at a high-risk to sexually reoffend.

Police said Steven Brian Ewanchuk, 71, has a long criminal history starting in 1970, which includes violent sexual offences and warned he has a history of reoffending as an adult.

Ewanchuk has eight convictions for sex offences and four for non-compliance with court-ordered conditions, RPS said.

Police said Ewanchuk completed programming while incarcerated to address his risk factors, but the assessing psychologist stated the results of the programming will unlikely substantially affect the risk to reoffend.

Ewanchuk has not made any progress in reducing his high-risk to reoffend sexually and/or violently, police said in a press release.

RPS said this information isn’t to be used for unlawful purposes and is instead intended to raise community awareness about Ewanchuk’s presence in the city and so that people may make informed choices about contact with him.

“This information is intended to enable members of the public to take suitable preventative measures, not to embark upon any form of vigilantism or other unreasonable conduct directed at this individual,” said the RPS statement.

Police said Ewanchuk will live at a home in the Heritage neighbourhood that provides supervision and monitoring of his activities. He is described as six feet tall, roughly 200 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Ewanchuk is bound by a long-term supervision order until Feb. 12, 2028, and must abide by the following special conditions:

follow a treatment plan/program arranged by his parole supervisor in the area of sexual deviancy which may include the use of libido-reducing medication if prescribed by a medical practitioner;

not to be in, near, or around places where children under the age of 18 are likely to congregate such as elementary and secondary schools, parks, swimming pools and recreational centres unless accompanied by an adult previously approved in writing by his parole supervisor;

immediately report all intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females to his parole supervisor;

not have any direct or indirect contact with the victim of his current offence or any member of the victim’s family;

not be in the presence of any female children under the age of 18 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history and has previously been approved in writing by his parole supervisor; and

reside at a community correctional centre, or a community residential facility, or other residential facility approved by the Correctional Service of Canada.

Anyone who wishes to report violations of Ewanchuk’s conditions is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Concerns or reports from outside of Regina should be directed to the nearest police department.

