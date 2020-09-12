Menu

Crime

Regina police looking for 3 suspects after shots fired from van

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted September 12, 2020 12:39 pm
Regina police are looking for three suspects after shots were fired from a van on Sept. 11 on the 2700 block of Fifth Avenue.
Regina police are looking for three suspects after shots were fired from a van, Friday.

Police responded to the 2700 block of Fifth Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. for a weapons offence involving a firearm.

Read more: Convenience store robbery in Regina leads police to stash of meth and fentanyl

Police say a grey Dodge Caravan was driving in the area while one person in the van was shooting a gun out the window.

When officers arrived to the area they found the van with two guns, but no suspects inside.

The first suspect is described as an Indigenous male in his late 20s, wearing a black hat and black bandanna over his face.

The two other suspects were a man and a woman — no descriptions were provided.

Read more: Regina police seek suspects in break-in that ends in stabbing

Police say there’s no evidence that anyone was injured, but say there was a “significant risk to public safety.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Regina police board joins calls for more independent oversight in Saskatchewan
