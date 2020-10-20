Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Ontario reports 821 new coronavirus cases with only just over 24K tests processed

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Manslaughter charge laid in death of one-year-old Regina girl

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 12:25 pm
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
Baily Carter Lance Peepeetch is charged with manslaughter in the death of a one-year-old Regina girl. File / Global News

A Regina man is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of a baby girl.

The one-year-old girl died in hospital on Oct. 9 after being taken to hospital two days earlier.

Read more: One-year-old girl dies from injuries following alleged abuse: Regina police

Regina police said she had been physically abused and succumbed to those injuries.

It is the city’s 11th homicide of 2020.

Police said they are not releasing the girl’s name at this time.

Baily Carter Lance Peepeetch, 20, was initially charged with aggravated assault by endangering the life of a one-year-old.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina man charged for allegedly abusing infant girl

The manslaughter charge against Peepeetch was laid by police on Monday.

Police said Peepeetch is not related to the victim, but lived in the same residence.

He was scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court on Tuesday morning on the new charge.

Click to play video 'Charges laid in death of Vancouver toddler ‘Baby Mac’' Charges laid in death of Vancouver toddler ‘Baby Mac’
Charges laid in death of Vancouver toddler ‘Baby Mac’
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideRegina PoliceRegina Police ServiceManslaughterSaskatchewan NewsRPSChild AbuseRegina Newsregina homicideRegina Children’s Justice CentreBaily Carter Lance Peepeetchinfant abuseinfant dies regina abuseBaily Peepeetch
Flyers
More weekly flyers