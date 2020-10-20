Manslaughter charge laid in death of one-year-old Regina girl

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina man is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of a baby girl.

The one-year-old girl died in hospital on Oct. 9 after being taken to hospital two days earlier.

Regina police said she had been physically abused and succumbed to those injuries.

It is the city’s 11th homicide of 2020.

Police said they are not releasing the girl’s name at this time.

Baily Carter Lance Peepeetch, 20, was initially charged with aggravated assault by endangering the life of a one-year-old.

The manslaughter charge against Peepeetch was laid by police on Monday.

Police said Peepeetch is not related to the victim, but lived in the same residence.

He was scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court on Tuesday morning on the new charge.

