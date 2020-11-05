Moncton tests out a flashy new idea to get rid of nuisance geese

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Moncton has a new plan of attack to deal with its ongoing problem of nuisance geese and the idea is a little flashy.

“We were counting them dropping in quite high numbers,” said Dan Hicks, Moncton’s director of parks and recreation.

Hicks says an unusually high number of geese have been gathering in parks in the city this summer.

They’ve created what he calls a “health hazard” as a result of their droppings. They’ve even become a nuisance for people visiting the parks.

In an effort to send the filthy fowl packing, Hicks said the city of Moncton plans to use LED solar-powered flashing lights to get its nuisance geese to fly the coop.

Story continues below advertisement

“They are LED low-powered solar strobe lights that are set at the eye level of geese and they flash from dusk to dawn every two to four seconds,” said Hicks.

1:59 Capital Regional District may battle Canada geese Capital Regional District may battle Canada geese – Jul 28, 2020

He said the lights cause ‘geese insomnia’ causing the birds to leave the area and nest elsewhere.

Away with Geese is the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company that manufactures the lights.

In an email, Tom Wells, the company’s president, said the lights are not bothersome to humans.

“Our light is not a strobe light. It is a solar-powered LED light. That makes a large difference for customers with medical conditions such as epilepsy,” Wells said.

Read more: City of Moncton looking to use flashing lights to solve its goose problem

Story continues below advertisement

Hicks says the city will install several lights in the parks next year to test them out.

He said they are also looking at other options, such as using snow fencing around waterways, to discourage the geese from nesting in the parks. He said the city has set aside $15,000 to tackle its nuisance geese problem.

“We need to react to the geese the way they react to us. It’s a bit of a tango,” he said.