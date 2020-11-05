Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. anti-masker charged with violating quarantine act after trip to U.S.

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Click to play video 'Delta businessman called an ‘idiot’ for COVID-19 denial stunts' Delta businessman called an ‘idiot’ for COVID-19 denial stunts
A Delta business owner is being called an idiot by B.C.'s solicitor general for his denial of COVID-19 and his harassing actions. Neetu Garcha reports – Apr 3, 2020

A prominent B.C. anti-masker has been charged with violating quarantine laws.

Mak Parhar is accused of not observing a 14-day self-isolation period upon his return to Canada from a trip to the U.S.

On a video posted to his Facebook page, Parhar said he attended a flat earth conference in South Carolina.

Read more: B.C. man in hot water for filming himself ‘investigating’ COVID-19 test site, hospital

New Westminster police said Thursday that they began investigating on Oct. 28, reminding Parhar of federal legislation around international travel and handing him a violation ticket. He refused to comply and continued to leave his home, police said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Late Monday night, police arrested the 47-year-old for repeated violations under the Quarantine Act and charged him with three counts of failing to self-isolate for 14 days upon returning to Canada.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: No, hot yoga won’t kill the coronavirus, say B.C. health officials after studio’s misleading email

Parhar is being held in custody, New Westminster police said.

He is due to appear in a New Westminster court on Nov. 16.

In March, Parhar had his Delta hot yoga studio licence pulled for violating social distancing rules.

He later faced an investigation after posting a series of videos where he entered health-care facilities to get the “truth” about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said in April that the case had been referred to police, and that the videos showed someone putting health-care workers and patients at risk.

“This is just absolutely appalling and completely unacceptable, this individual is just a complete idiot,” he said.

— With files from Simon Little

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canadabc coronavirusBC COVID-19BC COVID-19 denier arrested
Flyers
More weekly flyers