Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Indigenous moderate livelihood lobster fishery expands in Nova Scotia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2020 11:22 am
Members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation head from the wharf in Saulnierville, N.S., after launching its own self-regulated fishery on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation head from the wharf in Saulnierville, N.S., after launching its own self-regulated fishery on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The Indigenous moderate livelihood fishery in Nova Scotia has grown a little larger.

The Pictou Landing First Nation this week became the latest Mi’kmaq band to start fishing for lobster outside the federally regulated season.

Like the other bands involved in the new fishery, Pictou Landing is citing treaties from the 1700s that were affirmed in a landmark Supreme Court of Canada decision in 1999.

READ MORE: Mi’kmaq solidarity rally to be held at Clearwater Seafood Market in Bedford

That ruling, known as the Marshall decision, confirmed that First Nations in the Maritimes and Quebec have the treaty right to fish, hunt and gather when and where they want as a means of pursuing a moderate livelihood.

Trending Stories

The Pictou Landing First Nation has drafted a self-regulated fisheries management plan and it handed out fishing licences and trap tags on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The band’s lobster fishing season in the Northumberland Strait will remain open until Dec. 14, even though the regular commercial lobster season doesn’t reopen until the middle of next May.

Click to play video 'RCMP release surveillance video of persons of interest connected to fisheries fire' RCMP release surveillance video of persons of interest connected to fisheries fire
RCMP release surveillance video of persons of interest connected to fisheries fire
© 2020 The Canadian Press
HalifaxMi'kmaqlobsterindigenous rightsSipekne'katik First NationTreaty Rightslobster fisheryNova Scotia lobsterlobster disputeMi'kmaq fisheryNS Lobster Dispute
Flyers
More weekly flyers