Coronavirus outbreak declared on figure skating side of ACT Arena in Saskatoon

The City of Saskatoon says it is taking cleaning and disinfecting measures after a coronavirus outbreak was declared at ACT Arena.

City officials said they were notified of the outbreak on Wednesday by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

The outbreak is limited to the figure skating side of the arena, which the city said is leased by a third party.

It does not impact the public rink, which has a separate entrance.

City officials said they are not able to answer specific questions about the positive COVID-19 cases to protect the privacy of the individuals involved.

The SHA is undertaking contact tracing and the city said it will support the health authority with the process.

“This situation stresses the importance of the layers of protection that are in place to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 within facilities, which will include the mandatory requirement to wear masks effective November 6 as per the amended Saskatchewan public health order,” said a statement from the city.

“This situation reminds us that we all have a shared responsibility to limit the transmission risk of COVID-19 in our community.”

Outbreaks are declared by the SHA when two or more people at a specific location test positive for the coronavirus.

