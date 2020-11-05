Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec tops 111,000 coronavirus cases as province adds 1,138 new infections

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Nurses greet patients at a COVID-19 walk-in clinic in Montreal, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Nurses greet patients at a COVID-19 walk-in clinic in Montreal, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec has surpassed 110,000 novel coronavirus cases after the province hardest hit by the pandemic reported 1,138 new infections Thursday.

There are 28 additional deaths and 10 of them occurred in the last 24 hours, according to authorities. The health crisis has claimed the lives of 6,378 people to date.

The COVID-19 caseload now stands at 111,056, while recoveries have topped 94,000. It is the highest tally in the country, which has seen more than 245,000 cases so far.

Read more: Concordia web application suggests ways to reduce indoor coronavirus transmission

Quebec’s hospitalizations dropped by one to 538. Of those patients, 82 are in intensive care, an increase of one from the previous day.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The latest data shows 27,326 tests were performed Tuesday. So far, the province has given 3,217,063 tests.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on the virus’s progression Thursday afternoon. He will address the evolving second wave at 1 p.m. at the provincial legislature.

Click to play video 'Quebec public health struggles to keep up with flu shot demand' Quebec public health struggles to keep up with flu shot demand
Quebec public health struggles to keep up with flu shot demand
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaQuebec COVID-19Quebec coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers