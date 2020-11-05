Quebec tops 111,000 coronavirus cases as province adds 1,138 new infections

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec has surpassed 110,000 novel coronavirus cases after the province hardest hit by the pandemic reported 1,138 new infections Thursday.

There are 28 additional deaths and 10 of them occurred in the last 24 hours, according to authorities. The health crisis has claimed the lives of 6,378 people to date.

The COVID-19 caseload now stands at 111,056, while recoveries have topped 94,000. It is the highest tally in the country, which has seen more than 245,000 cases so far.

Read more: Concordia web application suggests ways to reduce indoor coronavirus transmission

Quebec’s hospitalizations dropped by one to 538. Of those patients, 82 are in intensive care, an increase of one from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest data shows 27,326 tests were performed Tuesday. So far, the province has given 3,217,063 tests.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on the virus’s progression Thursday afternoon. He will address the evolving second wave at 1 p.m. at the provincial legislature.

1:59 Quebec public health struggles to keep up with flu shot demand Quebec public health struggles to keep up with flu shot demand