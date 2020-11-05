Menu

Crime

Longueuil police investigate after body found in St. Lawrence River

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2020 8:51 am

A body has been recovered from a car in the St. Lawrence River in Longueuil.

The Longueuil police department received a call around 4:20 am Thursday morning reporting a car in the water near Taschereau Boulevard, just east of the Jacques-Cartier bridge.

A short time later, police confirmed a body had been recovered from the passenger side of the vehicle.

READ MORE: Suspect in Quebec City killings to appear in court

Police are not revealing the identity of the individual, pending notification to the family.

An investigation is underway.

With files from Global News’ Travis Todd

© 2020 The Canadian Press
LongueuilLongueuil PoliceSt. Lawrence RiverJacques Cartier BridgeSPALBoulevard Taschereau
