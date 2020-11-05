Longueuil police investigate after body found in St. Lawrence River

A body has been recovered from a car in the St. Lawrence River in Longueuil.
The Longueuil police department received a call around 4:20 am Thursday morning reporting a car in the water near Taschereau Boulevard, just east of the Jacques-Cartier bridge.
A short time later, police confirmed a body had been recovered from the passenger side of the vehicle.
Police are not revealing the identity of the individual, pending notification to the family.
An investigation is underway.
— With files from Global News’ Travis Todd
© 2020 The Canadian Press
