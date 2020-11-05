1 person killed, 3 injured in Mill Woods crash

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police said one person was killed and three people were injured in a high-speed crash in Mill Woods on Thursday.

The crash happened in the area of 38 Avenue between 55 Street and 57 Street just before 2 a.m.

Investigators said the vehicle crashed into two parked cars.

A female sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle was rushed to hospital but later died, police said.

Three other people in the vehicle, all males, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said alcohol is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

— With files from Jeff Cresswell