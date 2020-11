Send this page to someone via email

Eight people have been displaced after a fire damaged a two-storey house containing several apartments in Halifax’s south end Thursday morning.

The fire broke out just after midnight on Brussels Street.

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting one of the displaced tenants with emergency lodging. The other tenants are staying with relatives or friends.

The is no indication on the cause of the fire.