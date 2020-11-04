Peterborough Catholic district school board names new director of education

A Catholic educator with more than 30 years of experience has been named the new director of education for the Peterborough area Catholic school board.

On Wednesday, the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board (PVNCCDSB) announced it has appointed Joan Carragher as its new board director of education and secretary/treasurer.

She will begin her new role on Jan. 1, replacing Michael Nasello who will be retiring after 40 years of education and holding the director of education position since 2016.

“I feel very blessed to be chosen as the next director and to lead and serve the school communities of PVNCCDSB,” said Carragher. “I am committed to ensuring that our students feel loved in safe and inclusive faith-filled learning environments.”

According to the board, since 2012, Carragher has held the role of Superintendent of Learning with responsibility for a Family of Schools, Special Education and Human Resources.

Prior to that, she was a teacher with Toronto Catholic District School Board, with the Catholic Schools Office in Newcastle, Australia, and with PVNCCDSB. Carragher has served as a vice-principal at St. Elizabeth Catholic Elementary School in Bowmanville, and as principal at both St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School in Cobourg and at St. Alphonsus Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough.

Ready to welcome our students to our Transitions program at Holy Cross CSS!! #pvnclearns #pvncleads #pvncserves pic.twitter.com/KSrOEn8NFo — Joan Carragher (@carragher_joan) August 17, 2020

Carragher holds a Masters of Education degree from the University of Toronto and has a number of certificates of leadership including the Institute on Leadership and Strategic Impact at the Ivey Business School, Western University, Ontario Supervisory Officers Executive Leadership Program at the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto and an Osgoode Certificate in Education Law, York University.

The board says locally Carragher has led the development and implementation of the Mental Health and Well Being Strategy for students and staff as well as successfully developing and delivering the Board Leadership Development Strategy. She is also a member of Ontario Catholic School Business Officials Association and a member of the Council of Directors of Education Consortium for Leading from the Middle research. She has also served as the regional representative on the Board of Directors for Ontario Catholic Supervisory Officers Association.

“Joan Carragher spoke passionately to the Trustees about hope, resilience, and the sharing of our Catholic faith, especially during these challenging times,” said PVNCCDSB board chairperson Michelle Griepsma.

“She knows our system deeply, through the many roles of leadership in which she has distinguished herself over the years. We know there will be a smooth transition to her leadership as she builds on the past and guides us towards the future with God’s help.”

Carragher and her husband Michael live in Peterborough and have two daughters, Charlotte and Emma, who are graduates of PVNCCDSB and are both currently studying at the post-secondary level. She is actively involved in her parish, serving as a lector at the Cathedral of St. Peter-In-Chains.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with our trustees, staff, administrators, parents, parishes, and students to carry on the strong tradition of fulfilling the mission of Catholic education in PVNCCDSB,” she said.

