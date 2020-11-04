Menu

Health

N.L. reports one new COVID-19 case, asks flight passengers to get tested

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2020 5:21 pm
A man dispenses hand sanitizer in a shopping mall in the Montreal borough of Pointe-Claire, Saturday, March 14, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world.
A man dispenses hand sanitizer in a shopping mall in the Montreal borough of Pointe-Claire, Saturday, March 14, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19.

Health officials said Wednesday the new case involves a man in his 50s who had travelled to Alberta.

Officials say he has been isolating since his return to the province.

In connection with that case, officials are asking anyone who travelled on Air Canada flight 7484 from Toronto to Deer Lake on Oct. 30, to call 811 to arrange for a COVID-19 test.

Officials say the request is made out of an abundance of caution.

The province is reporting three active cases of COVID-19.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
