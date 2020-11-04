N.L. reports one new COVID-19 case, asks flight passengers to get tested

Send this page to someone via email

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19.

Health officials said Wednesday the new case involves a man in his 50s who had travelled to Alberta.

Officials say he has been isolating since his return to the province.

In connection with that case, officials are asking anyone who travelled on Air Canada flight 7484 from Toronto to Deer Lake on Oct. 30, to call 811 to arrange for a COVID-19 test.

Officials say the request is made out of an abundance of caution.

The province is reporting three active cases of COVID-19.