Environment

2 minor earthquakes recorded off the coast of Labrador, near Makkovik

By Staff The Canadian Press
Earthquakes Canada says two earthquakes were recorded near of Makkovik just before 3 a.m.

MAKKOVIK, N.L. – Two earthquakes were recorded off the coast of Labrador Wednesday morning, though no damage was reported.

Earthquakes Canada says the first quake was recorded about 17 kilometres east of Makkovik just before 3 a.m.

The second quake was reported six kilometres east-northeast of the village at around 5:30 a.m.

The strength of the quakes was measured at 4.5 and 4.7 on the Richter scale, but Earthquakes Canada says quakes under 5 on the scale rarely cause damage.

The epicentre of both quakes was about 18 kilometres underground.

About 400 people live the in the Inuit village, which is 1,200 kilometres northeast of Halifax.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
EarthquakeNewfoundland and LabradorLabradorN.LEarthquakes CanadaMakkovik
