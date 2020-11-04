2 minor earthquakes recorded off the coast of Labrador, near Makkovik

Send this page to someone via email

MAKKOVIK, N.L. – Two earthquakes were recorded off the coast of Labrador Wednesday morning, though no damage was reported.

Earthquakes Canada says the first quake was recorded about 17 kilometres east of Makkovik just before 3 a.m.

The second quake was reported six kilometres east-northeast of the village at around 5:30 a.m.

The strength of the quakes was measured at 4.5 and 4.7 on the Richter scale, but Earthquakes Canada says quakes under 5 on the scale rarely cause damage.

The epicentre of both quakes was about 18 kilometres underground.

1:36 Offshore quake generates tsunami alert for Alaska Offshore quake generates tsunami alert for Alaska

About 400 people live the in the Inuit village, which is 1,200 kilometres northeast of Halifax.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2020.