Police looking for 2 suspects after car set ablaze in downtown Kingston parking garage

Kingston police say they’re looking for a male and a female allegedly involved in an act of arson last month.

According to a police news release, on Oct. 18, just after 7 p.m., the two were seen near a vehicle in the Hanson parking garage on Brock Street.

Police say the male was seen by witnesses stealing fuel from a vehicle’s gas tank, while the female acted as lookout.

When officers arrived, police say the vehicle was engulfed in flames. Neither suspect was at the scene when police arrived.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate the two people allegedly involved in the incident.

The male suspect is described as Caucasian with a thin build. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a light-coloured vest, grey pants and white shoes. He was seen carrying a white and black skateboard.

The female suspect was described as younger than the male suspect. She is Caucasian, with a larger build and curly brown hair. She was wearing a black sweatshirt with large white writing on the front, blue jeans with rips in the knees and grey running shoes with pink laces. She was carrying a dark-coloured luggage bag.

Kingston police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Lapierre at 613-549-4660 ext. 6382 or via email at alapierre@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips can also be provided anonymously by calling Kingston police’s general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

