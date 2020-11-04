Menu

Health

Stanley Park Christmas Train back on track for 2020 with COVID-19 safety measures in place

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 2:54 pm
The Stanley Park Christmas Train will run from Nov. 26, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021.
Vancouver Park Board
The Stanley Park Christmas Train is a go for the 2020 holiday season, albeit with a few changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The train will operate from Nov. 26 to Jan. 1 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Safety measures include Plexiglas dividers between each bench on the train and the mandatory use of face coverings for customers who are three years old or older.
Trains will run every 20 minutes and ticketholders must board the train at the time specified on their tickets due to capacity restrictions. Disposable masks will be provided to customers who don’t have one.
There will be no plaza lights this year, the Park Board said, and Santa will not be paying a visit.
The news comes nearly a week after the cancellation of the Vancouver Santa Clause Parade due to the pandemic.
