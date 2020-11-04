Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Toronto trio charged after cannabis, deer carcass found during traffic stop: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 10:05 am
Three people face charges after Peterborough County OPP located cannabis and a deer carcass during a traffic stop.
Three people face charges after Peterborough County OPP located cannabis and a deer carcass during a traffic stop. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press

A traffic stop in North Kawartha Township led to cannabis– and wildlife-related charges for three people on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 28 around 12:30 p.m.

The investigation led to police locating and seizing approximately 30 pounds of cannabis in the vehicle along with a deer carcass.

Read more: Black market cannabis linked to organized crime being exported to U.S. from Canada: OPP

The driver and two passengers were arrested.

Shuiyuan Jin, 66, Hon Ying Kwan, 57, and Wilson Yeung, 52, all of Toronto, were each charged with:

Trending Stories
  • Possession of illicit cannabis
  • Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place
  • Possession of a carcass unlawfully skinned, cut or packed

Kwan was also charged with driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available and speeding.

Story continues below advertisement

All three were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 9.

Click to play video 'OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market' OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market
OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MarijuanaCannabisPeterborough CountyHuntingDeerNorth Kawartha TownshipIllegal HuntingNorth KawarthaCarcassDeer carcass
Flyers
More weekly flyers