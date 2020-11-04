Toronto trio charged after cannabis, deer carcass found during traffic stop: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A traffic stop in North Kawartha Township led to cannabis– and wildlife-related charges for three people on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 28 around 12:30 p.m.

The investigation led to police locating and seizing approximately 30 pounds of cannabis in the vehicle along with a deer carcass.

The driver and two passengers were arrested.

Shuiyuan Jin, 66, Hon Ying Kwan, 57, and Wilson Yeung, 52, all of Toronto, were each charged with:

Possession of illicit cannabis

Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place

Possession of a carcass unlawfully skinned, cut or packed

Kwan was also charged with driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available and speeding.

All three were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 9.

