Toronto trio charged after cannabis, deer carcass found during traffic stop: Peterborough County OPP

A traffic stop in North Kawartha Township led to cannabis– and wildlife-related charges for three people on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Peterborough County OPP, officers stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 28 around 12:30 p.m.
The investigation led to police locating and seizing approximately 30 pounds of cannabis in the vehicle along with a deer carcass.
The driver and two passengers were arrested.
Shuiyuan Jin, 66, Hon Ying Kwan, 57, and Wilson Yeung, 52, all of Toronto, were each charged with:
- Possession of illicit cannabis
- Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place
- Possession of a carcass unlawfully skinned, cut or packed
Kwan was also charged with driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available and speeding.
All three were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 9.
