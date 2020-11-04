Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 4

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

How the COVID-19 pandemic has turned downtown Toronto condos into ‘challenging’ investments

Jamie Walker first rented the apartment from its previous owner, then bought it and planned, in turn, to rent it to someone else as a way to earn income.

Under ordinary circumstances, the investment plan seemed sound. But now, with nearby office towers nearly empty — downtown workers had fled to suburbs, some moving in with their parents — suddenly rentals were available everywhere.

Almost overnight, owning a downtown Toronto condo as an investment plan no longer seemed viable. Neither did the idea of selling the unit, as a flood of other condo investors in a similar situation had tried.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 987 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Of those:

319 in Toronto.

299 in Peel Region.

85 in York Region.

62 in Durham Region.

47 in Halton Region.

Ontario reports 987 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Ontario reported 987 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 79,692.

The death toll in the province rose to 3,182 as 16 more deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 945 from the previous day. Nearly 28,500 tests were processed in the last day.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,970 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of seven deaths.

There are 85 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of seven.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 485 active cases among long-term care residents and 303 active cases among staff — down by 45 and down by 26 cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 2,476 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 1,399 among students and 313 among staff (764 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 116 more cases from the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 581 out of 4,828 schools in the province. One school in Ontario is currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 468 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 16 (eight new child cases and eight new staff cases). Out of 5,240 child care centres in Ontario, 115 currently have cases and 28 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.