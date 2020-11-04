Rick Zamperin: Buffalo Bills halfway to first division crown since 1995

Send this page to someone via email

It’s halfway through the 2020 NFL season, and remarkably, the league has been virtually split between the haves and the have nots.

Sixteen of the league’s 32 teams are above the .500 mark, 15 are sub-.500 and the San Francisco 49ers are the lone team whose record is right at the level at 4-4.

At the top of the ‘haves’ list are the 7-0 Pittsburgh Steelers, the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL, as well as 7-1 Kansas City, 6-1 Seattle, and 6-2 Tampa Bay.

Leading the pack in the ‘have nots’ column are the 0-8 New York Jets, football’s only winless club, along with the 1-7 New York Giants, 1-6 Houston and 1-6 Jacksonville.

There are a handful of teams that can be called pleasant surprises in 2020, most notably 5-2 Indianapolis and 5-2 Chicago — two teams that have relied on their defences to beat their opponents.

On the flip side, there are a bunch of teams that can be called big disappointments over the first half of the season, highlighted by 2-5 New England, 3-4-1 Philadelphia, 2-6 Dallas, 2-5 Minnesota, and 2-6 Atlanta.

The Buffalo Bills lead the AFC East and are quite obviously a top-10 team in the NFL, but where exactly do they rank among the best 10 teams in the league?

My top five NFL teams are Pittsburgh, K.C., Seattle, Tampa Bay and Baltimore, followed by Tennessee, Green Bay, New Orleans, the Bills at No. 9 and Indy at No. 10.

Buffalo, which has a really good defence and an improved offence, will greatly improve their standing if they can beat NFC West leading Seattle this Sunday and follow that up with a win in Arizona a week later.

They still have eight more games to play this season, but the Bills are halfway to winning their first AFC East division title since 1995.

Rick Zamperin is the assistant program, news and senior sports director at Global News Radio 900 CHML.