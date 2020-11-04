Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Commentary

Rick Zamperin: Buffalo Bills halfway to first division crown since 1995

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Buffalo Bills strong safety Dean Marlowe, right, celebrates with teammate Levi Wallace (39) after recovering a fumble by New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton during the second half of an NFL game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 24-21.
Buffalo Bills strong safety Dean Marlowe, right, celebrates with teammate Levi Wallace (39) after recovering a fumble by New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton during the second half of an NFL game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 24-21. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

It’s halfway through the 2020 NFL season, and remarkably, the league has been virtually split between the haves and the have nots.

Sixteen of the league’s 32 teams are above the .500 mark, 15 are sub-.500 and the San Francisco 49ers are the lone team whose record is right at the level at 4-4.

At the top of the ‘haves’ list are the 7-0 Pittsburgh Steelers, the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL, as well as 7-1 Kansas City, 6-1 Seattle, and 6-2 Tampa Bay.

Read more: ‘It’s just so beautiful’: Bombers DB marvels at Grey Cup ring as 1-year anniversary nears

Leading the pack in the ‘have nots’ column are the 0-8 New York Jets, football’s only winless club, along with the 1-7 New York Giants, 1-6 Houston and 1-6 Jacksonville.

Story continues below advertisement

There are a handful of teams that can be called pleasant surprises in 2020, most notably 5-2 Indianapolis and 5-2 Chicago — two teams that have relied on their defences to beat their opponents.

On the flip side, there are a bunch of teams that can be called big disappointments over the first half of the season, highlighted by 2-5 New England, 3-4-1 Philadelphia, 2-6 Dallas, 2-5 Minnesota, and 2-6 Atlanta.

Click to play video 'B.C. Lions’ coaching staff reaches out to amateur football coaches' B.C. Lions’ coaching staff reaches out to amateur football coaches
B.C. Lions’ coaching staff reaches out to amateur football coaches

The Buffalo Bills lead the AFC East and are quite obviously a top-10 team in the NFL, but where exactly do they rank among the best 10 teams in the league?

Trending Stories

My top five NFL teams are Pittsburgh, K.C., Seattle, Tampa Bay and Baltimore, followed by Tennessee, Green Bay, New Orleans, the Bills at No. 9 and Indy at No. 10.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Soccer club plays socially distant game, loses 37-0 to merciless rival

Buffalo, which has a really good defence and an improved offence, will greatly improve their standing if they can beat NFC West leading Seattle this Sunday and follow that up with a win in Arizona a week later.

They still have eight more games to play this season, but the Bills are halfway to winning their first AFC East division title since 1995.

Rick Zamperin is the assistant program, news and senior sports director at Global News Radio 900 CHML.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NFLNational Football LeagueBuffalo BillsNFL footballNFL seasonNFL 2020Bills football
Flyers
More weekly flyers