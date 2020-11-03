Coronavirus: Canada adds 66 more COVID-19 deaths as cases top 244,000

Send this page to someone via email

Canada reported 2,970 new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, as well as 66 more deaths.

The data, which was released by health authorities across the country, brings Canada’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 244,678 and its death toll from the virus to 10,279.

The new fatalities mark the country’s highest daily increase since 89 deaths were announced on Oct. 2, though at least 29 of the 66 deaths did not occur within the last 24 hours.

A further 203,509 patients have recovered from the virus, while over 11.9 million tests have been administered.

Tuesday’s cases come amid newly released restrictions for travellers flying into the country.

According to new rules from the Public Health Agency of Canada, anyone entering the country by air as of Nov. 21 will be mandated to submit both a quarantine plan and a COVID-19 “self-assessment” before hopping on a flight.

Alberta added 2,268 new cases of the virus during its COVID-19 update Tuesday, though only 570 infections were confirmed over the past 24 hours.

The province’s addition of over 2,200 cases Tuesday was the result of a website upgrade that delayed the release of data for the previous three days. There were 581 cases on Saturday, 525 cases on Sunday and 592 cases on Monday.

Another 15 people in the province have succumbed to the virus since its last update on Friday, with Alberta’s death toll from the virus standing at 338. To date, a total of 29,932 people in Alberta have been diagnosed with the virus.

Ontario added a record number of cases Tuesday with 1,050 new infections, which pushed the province’s total case count to 78,705. Tuesday’s case total now stands as the highest reported by the province over a 24-hour period — a record that was last set on Oct. 25 with 1,042.

Another 14 fatalities were reported by the province, raising its death toll to 3,166.

Quebec announced 871 more cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing its confirmed infections to 108,889.

Another 34 deaths were announced by the province, though only five had occurred in the last 24 hours. According to health authorities, 25 of the deaths took place between Oct. 27 and Nov. 1, while another four had occurred before Oct. 27.

The province, which is the hardest hit by the virus in Canada, now has a death toll of 6,317.

B.C. reported 299 new cases on Tuesday after three consecutive days of daily record-breaking case totals above the 350-figure mark.

The province now has a total of 15,543 confirmed cases of the virus, while another 257 cases are considered epidemiologically linked, which refers to patients who exhibit symptoms and are close contacts of confirmed cases, but were never tested for the virus. Another three deaths were announced by the province on Tuesday as well.

One additional case was also reported by Nova Scotia on Tuesday, the only new case announced in Atlantic Canada.

Cases of the virus have surpassed 47.3 million worldwide, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, while the global death toll now stands at over 1.2 million. The U.S., Brazil and India continue to lead in both cases and deaths.