New COVID-19 testing centre to open in Surrey, B.C. as cases rise in Fraser Health region

SURREY, B.C. – Another COVID-19 testing centre is being opened in the Fraser Health region, the epicentre for British Columbia’s rising case counts.

Fraser Health president Dr. Victoria Lee says most of their latest infections are linked to other known cases and clusters, indicating public health officials are identifying and following up with people to curb the spread of the illness.

The newest centre will be open by Nov. 12 in North Surrey and will process between 500 and 800 tests each day with people dropping in or booking an appointment.

Of the 1,120 people who tested positive over three days ending Monday in B.C., 830 of them were in the Fraser Health region.

There are 2,315 active infections in Fraser Health and Lee says public health workers have followed up with more than 29,000 of their contacts.

Lee reiterated public health messaging that even small gatherings are risky and the so-called “safe six” contacts should also be the same six people.