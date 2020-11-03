Menu

Health

New COVID-19 testing centre to open in Surrey, B.C. as cases rise in Fraser Health region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2020 6:01 pm
Click to play video 'Surrey small businesses concerned about possible COVID-19 closures' Surrey small businesses concerned about possible COVID-19 closures
Surrey remains a hot spot for the COVID-19 virus and there is growing concern about more businesses shutting down. Andrea Macpherson reports from Surrey.

SURREY, B.C. – Another COVID-19 testing centre is being opened in the Fraser Health region, the epicentre for British Columbia’s rising case counts.

Fraser Health president Dr. Victoria Lee says most of their latest infections are linked to other known cases and clusters, indicating public health officials are identifying and following up with people to curb the spread of the illness.

Click to play video 'Fraser Health declares outbreak at Chilliwack dance school' Fraser Health declares outbreak at Chilliwack dance school
Fraser Health declares outbreak at Chilliwack dance school

The newest centre will be open by Nov. 12 in North Surrey and will process between 500 and 800 tests each day with people dropping in or booking an appointment.

Read more: 30 cases of COVID-19 linked to Chilliwack, B.C., dance academy

Of the 1,120 people who tested positive over three days ending Monday in B.C., 830 of them were in the Fraser Health region.

Click to play video 'B.C. shatters records with 1,120 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths over three days' B.C. shatters records with 1,120 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths over three days
B.C. shatters records with 1,120 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths over three days

There are 2,315 active infections in Fraser Health and Lee says public health workers have followed up with more than 29,000 of their contacts.

Lee reiterated public health messaging that even small gatherings are risky and the so-called “safe six” contacts should also be the same six people.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
