‘It’s a huge day’: U.S. citizens in Halifax feeling anxious ahead of historic 2020 election

It’s election night in the United States, and even though Maritimers don’t have a say or a vote, U.S. citizens living in the region feel the results are destined to have far-reaching impacts.

“It’s a huge day,” said Colleen Keenan, who’s originally from New England but has been living in Halifax for the past six years.

“The decision that comes out — whether it’s (Wednesday) morning or three days or a week from now — it’s going to have impacts on our climate future, it’s going to have impacts on women’s rights, it’s going to have impacts on minority communities.”

Keenan was south of the border for reading week when the election results came in in 2016. She, like many others, was in disbelief as they did.

“But I respect democracy and I respect people’s right to vote. And the public was heard, whether you believe the popular vote or the Electoral College.”

Elizabeth Foster is another United States citizen living in Halifax. She’s originally from Portland, Maine, but moved to Halifax three years ago for school.

She, along with her family, is feeling anxious ahead of the results coming in.

“A lot of people back home are pretty nervous,” she said.

“I’ve been talking to my family, I’ve been talking to my friends down there, there’s kind of just this apprehensive vibe.”

As the results came in for the 2016 election, viewing parties could be found scattered throughout bars and restaurants throughout Halifax. But this year, the coronavirus pandemic is putting a kink in those plans.

However, some bars, like Good Robot on Robie Street, have found ways to move forward with the watch-party tradition.

“We’re going to seat them in their own little bubbles, everyone will be socially distanced, and everyone will have their masks,” said Brent Braaten, Good Robot’s creative director.

“Except for when they’re drinking their delicious beer, of course.”

Foster says she’ll be taking in the election results with friends, while Keenan plans to watch on her own.

“Maybe we’re being a bit pessimistic, (but) I’m calling it an end of the world party,” said Foster. “But we’re going to just get together, we’re going to go to one of our houses, get some drinks, get some pizzas, and just settle in and watch it.”

“As much as it could be fun for some people to go out and maybe celebrate, or watch with dismay, I’d much rather do it privately and kind of synthesize what’s coming before me on the screen,” said Keenan.