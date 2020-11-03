Senior B.C. official walked off when asked about money laundering, investigator says

Send this page to someone via email

An investigator with B.C.’s gaming regulator has testified that when he approached and questioned a senior B.C. government official about massive suspected drug-money laundering in the province’s casinos, the official walked away without saying a word.

Rob Barber, a former Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch investigator, told the province’s inquiry into money laundering on Tuesday that he approached Doug Scott, an associate deputy minister in the government at the time, after a meeting during his time at Richmond’s River Rock Casino.

Barber told the Cullen Commission that he was an investigator there from 2010 to 2015, and from his previous experience with the Vancouver police department, he immediately suspected that large transactions to launder drug money were occurring in the casino.

He said the transactions ramped up in frequency and in financial value starting in 2010, and that he became frustrated that neither the B.C. Lottery Corporation nor the regulator’s management were doing anything to stop them.

So when Scott attended a meeting with the regulator around 2011, Barber said he decided to question him as a senior official responsible for gaming. He said he believed Scott knew about the scale of suspected money laundering occurring at River Rock, and he believed Scott should take some responsibility.

“I thought his liability was considerable,” Barber told the inquiry.

“I told him that money laundering was out of control and something needs to be done about it,” Barber testified. “I was confident that he heard me. He looked at me and stepped around me, and left.”

Barber also testified about several meetings with another senior official responsible for gaming, Cheryl Wenezenki Yolland.

He said a branch manager complained at a meeting in late 2015 or early 2016 that B.C. Lottery Corp. managers did not believe they were regulated by the branch, and therefore the regulator couldn’t do anything about “dirty money.”

“Her response was, ‘You sort it out,” Barber said.

He told inquiry lawyers that that led him to conclude that the branch had no support from B.C.’s government to block suspected money laundering in casinos.

Barber also testified that he believed front-line Lottery Corp. investigators were diligently reporting on loan sharking and money laundering, but that he had “less faith in the people higher up.”

He spoke about another discussion with Wenezenki Yolland, in which he explained his view that drug money was being laundered in large volumes in Lottery Corp. casinos.

Barber said he interpreted that Wenezenki Yolland accepted his view, but told him Lottery Corp. executive Brad Desmarais had said the large volumes of cash flowing into casinos were due to “underground banking.”

Barber said he tried to meet with Desmarais to discuss the matter, but that Desmarais never responded.

The inquiry was scheduled to continue in the afternoon.