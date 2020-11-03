Arrest made in Sarnia, Ont., shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

Sarnia police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Sarnia’s Brights Grove area in June.

On June 26 at 11:54 a.m., Sarnia police responded to a call about a shooting at an address in the 1900 block of Franklin Avenue.

Officers found a 49-year-old man who had been shot.

The victim was transported to a London hospital and has since recovered from his injuries.

Police say a 34-year-old man from the village of Ailsa Craig in North Middlesex, Ont., was arrested by Sarnia police and the Ontario Provincial Police on Monday.

The Ailsa Craig man is charged with eight counts, including attempted murder, robbery using a firearm and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

He was taken into custody in an area north of Ailsa Craig and has since been transported back to Sarnia to face his charges and await a bail hearing.