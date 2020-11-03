Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man faces assault, robbery charges after attack in Central Hamilton: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 3, 2020 8:40 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges following an armed robbery and stabbing on Monday night in Central Hamilton, according to police.

Investigators believe the suspect approached two men in the area of Cannon Street East and Smith Avenue sometime around 9 p.m. brandishing a knife and demanding cash.

After an argument, the suspect attacked the two victims.

Police say officers encountered the man while following up on a reported stabbing call around 9:30 p.m. near King Street East and Emerald Street North.

Read more: Police investigating two weekend shootings on Hamilton Mountain

A man matching the description of the assailant was arrested without incident, according to detectives.

Trending Stories

Two men were later found by police not far from the scene of the arrest and were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

A 40-year-old man is facing seven charges connected to the incident, including assault with a weapon and robbery.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-3818 or provide a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.

Click to play video '2 fatal shootings in Toronto’s northwest on same night are linked, police say' 2 fatal shootings in Toronto’s northwest on same night are linked, police say
2 fatal shootings in Toronto’s northwest on same night are linked, police say
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StabbingRobberyHamilton PoliceHamilton newsHamilton stabbingking street eastHamilton robberyCannon Street Eastemerald street northsmith avenuestabbing on cannon street eaststabbing on king street east
Flyers
More weekly flyers