Crime

Police investigating two weekend shootings on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 4:13 pm
Don MItchell / Global News

Hamilton police say there’s no indication that two weekend shootings on the Mountain, just hours apart, are connected.

Detectives say the incidents happened on Saturday night and Sunday morning not far from the Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

The first was shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the area of Limeridge Road West and Britten Close. Witnesses told police that a lone suspect on the street discharged multiple rounds from a firearm, before fleeing the area.

Read more: ‘Multiple victims’ in Niagara Falls shooting, police say

The suspect in that shooting is believed to be a man in his 20s with a thin build and wearing a black, puffy jacket.

The second alleged shooting happened at a townhouse near Upper Ottawa Street and Stone Church Road East sometime between 4:a.m. and 5:a.m. on Sunday morning.

Investigators say a single gunshot was fired at the front door of the unit while the occupants were asleep.

No one was injured in either incident. Police believe both were targeted shootings.

Read more: Niagara police investigating fatal shooting in Lincoln, Ont.

The shootings are the 39th and 40th for Hamilton this year.

Anyone with information or perhaps surveillance video can reach out to Hamilton police at (905)546-8967 or (905)546-3851.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

Click to play video '2 fatal shootings in Toronto’s northwest on same night are linked, police say' 2 fatal shootings in Toronto’s northwest on same night are linked, police say
2 fatal shootings in Toronto’s northwest on same night are linked, police say
HamiltonHamilton PoliceHamilton newsUpper Ottawa StreetLimeridge Road WestStone Church Roadbritten closeshooting on limeridge roadshooting stone church roadshooting upper ottawa street
