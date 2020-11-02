Alberta RCMP seek suspects who used fake police vehicle to pull over semi, demand money from driver

RCMP in eastern Alberta are searching for two men who are wanted for attempting to pull over a semi-truck driver using a car made to look like a police vehicle.

At around 10:40 a.m. Monday, a semi was heading south on Highway 41 about 15 kilometres north of Consort, Alta., near Highway 599, when the driver thought he was being pulled over by a police vehicle with lights that were activated.

The semi pulled over, at which time the two suspects got out of the car and approached the driver. Police said one of the suspects demanded money from the semi driver.

When the driver noticed the men were not in police uniforms, he confronted the suspects who then ran back to their vehicle and drove off. They were least seen heading south on Highway 41 toward Consort, Alta.

Police said the suspects, who are believed to be in their early 20s, were driving an older white Crown Victoria with black rims. The car had a light bar on the roof, as well as on the front and back.

It was reported to police that the vehicle had a large number 10 on the roof. The vehicle also had decals on it, which are believed to be similar to RCMP decals.

“These types of incidents obviously are alarming in regards to somebody using any type of light package on a vehicle to attempt to pull somebody else over if they are not a police officer,” said Cpl. Ron Bumbry, a media relations officer with the RCMP.

“It’s against the law, for one, to basically put in various different light packages into a vehicle and then on top of that, attempting to pull over a vehicle and impersonating a police officer — approaching them — obviously not in uniform in this particular case, but that is against the law.”

The RCMP are not currently using any white Crown Victoria cars for policing in Alberta.

Bumbry said there have not been any other reports of incidents like this happening in the area. Police are asking the public to keep their eyes peeled for the vehicle and the suspects.

“We’re pretty sure that somebody has knowledge or knows something or someone maybe that potentially owns this type of vehicle with this light bar package, potentially some police insignia on it and we’re looking to hear from those individuals directly,” he said.

“The Crown Victoria is not currently being used in regards to Alberta RCMP. That vehicle is not in use on the roadways… So definitely with these individuals having a marker on the top — a big number which was reported to be a 10 — you’re not going to see that on other police vehicles.”

Bumbry said the men did not attempt to provide any ID or badges to the driver. No weapons were seen in the vehicle and no weapons were used in the attempted robbery, police said.

The suspects are described as being in their early 20s, with short brown hair and standing between five-feet-eight-inches and six feet tall. Both were wearing black sweaters, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked not to approach it but instead call police immediately. Anyone who knows someone who owns this type of vehicle is asked to call Consort RCMP at 403-578-3666. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

RCMP stressed that only police officers wearing a uniform would pull over a driver during a traffic story. Anyone who is uncertain is urged to call 911.

Consort is located near the Saskatchewan border, about 220 kilometres east of Red Deer.

