Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Food For Thought: Breakfast program continues to need help feeding school kids

By Travis Lowe Global News
Every Monday and Tuesday during the school year, an army of volunteers from Food for Thought is on the front lines battling hunger in schools at Kelowna’s New Life Centre.

“Today we are packaging 3,000 breakfasts for the children within School District 23 who are at risk of food insecurity,” Cheryl Hoffman, Food for Thought’s program co-ordinator, told Global News.

Food for Thought, a charity that’s part of Hope for the Nations, has helped feed hungry school kids in the central Okanagan since 2009.

“A hungry student is not equipped to learn and it’s imperative to the success of a child to have healthy food,” Hoffman said.

Food for Thought estimates that there are almost 5,900 children who live in food-insecure homes in the central Okanagan.

Every day, Hoffman and her volunteers help feed 600 of them by supplying 30 schools in Lake Country, Kelowna and West Kelowna with their breakfast program.

“We also do a backpack program that helps children have healthy meals when they are not at school because as we know, hunger does not take the weekend off,” Hoffman said.
 
But Food for Thought continues to need help in order to ensure that kids don’t go to school on an empty stomach.
“If you gave $30 that would feed a child for a month,” Hoffman said. Peter Boyd, the owner-operator of Peter’s Your Independent Grocer, is an ardent supporter of Food for Thought.“We need everyone’s support,” said Boyd.For Boyd, the program is an investment in the future. That’s why donates so much food from his store to the program.
“How can we expect our children to be our future leaders if we don’t feed them?” Boyd said. 

Hoffman agrees, adding that with just a small donation, the program can see a big payoff.

“We have seen children because of our program improve their academic performance, make better relationships, their behaviour has improved — this is helping so many children in our community,” Hoffman said.  

If you would like to donate, you can go to hopeforthenations.com and click on the Food for Thought donate button.

