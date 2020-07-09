central okanagan July 9 2020 9:46pm 02:09 Vernon bistro’s meal program for seniors hits milestone “We’ve been doing so far over 1,000 lunches. It’s about 1,083 and we are going to continue as long as we can.” Darrian Matassa-Fung has the story. Vernon, B.C., senior meal program hits milestone with 1,000 lunches <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7161046/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7161046/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?