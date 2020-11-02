Menu

Crime

Halloween rollover leads to impaired driving charges in Prince Edward County

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 12:40 pm
A Prince Edward County man is facing charges after his vehicle rolled over on Halloween.
A Prince Edward County man is facing charges after his vehicle rolled over on Halloween. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Prince Edward County man was charged with impaired driving following a collision that sent him to hospital in the early hours of Halloween.

Prince Edward County OPP were called to the collision on County Road 4 in the Hallowell Ward shortly before 1 a.m. Oct. 31.

Trending Stories

Read more: 18-year-old charged with impaired driving after pickup crash on Prince Edward County ATV trail: OPP

OPP say the collision led to a single-vehicle rollover, which sent the driver to hospital.

Christopher Markland, a 34-year-old from Prince Edward County, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired.

