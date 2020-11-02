Halloween rollover leads to impaired driving charges in Prince Edward County

Send this page to someone via email

A Prince Edward County man was charged with impaired driving following a collision that sent him to hospital in the early hours of Halloween.

Prince Edward County OPP were called to the collision on County Road 4 in the Hallowell Ward shortly before 1 a.m. Oct. 31.

OPP say the collision led to a single-vehicle rollover, which sent the driver to hospital.

Christopher Markland, a 34-year-old from Prince Edward County, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired.

