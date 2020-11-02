Menu

Canada

Active coronavirus cases, hospitalizations reach new highs in Saskatchewan

By Thomas Piller Global News
Click to play video 'Canada is nowhere near herd immunity to the coronavirus as second wave surges: Tam' Canada is nowhere near herd immunity to the coronavirus as second wave surges: Tam
WATCH: “We’re only at a few percentage points in terms of the immunity in our population. That leaves over 90 per cent of the population, or 95 per cent of the population still vulnerable,” Canada’s top doctor Theresa Tam said in an interview with The West Block‘s Mercedes Stephenson.

A new record for active coronavirus cases has been set in Saskatchewan.

There are currently 858 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

Read more: How is the coronavirus spreading in Regina?

Health officials said there were 74 new cases in the daily update on Monday, with the overall total for the province growing to 3,292 since the first case was reported in March.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the north central zone with 22, while there are 18 in Saskatoon, 14 in Regina, five in north west and the rest in far north west, north east, central west and central east. Officials said 11 of Monday’s cases have pending residence locations.

Story continues below advertisement

In the province, 34 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 27 are receiving inpatient care and seven are in intensive care. This is the most coronavirus patients receiving treatment in hospital to date in Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced on Monday it’s established a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Yorkton. The site at 276 Myrtle Ave. runs Monday to Friday from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Read more: Outbreaks and potential COVID-19 exposures in Saskatchewan for the past 2 weeks

Fourteen more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 2,409.

There have been 25 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, 2,363 COVID-19 tests were performed on Nov. 1 in Saskatchewan. To date, 268,166 tests have been carried out in the province.

Click to play video 'Moms may be working more unpaid hours in a pandemic: expert' Moms may be working more unpaid hours in a pandemic: expert
Moms may be working more unpaid hours in a pandemic: expert

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

