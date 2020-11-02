Victoria police warn parents after smelling salts found in Halloween candy

Victoria police are warning parents to check their kids’ Halloween candy after one parent noticed a “suspicious item” in their child’s stash.
Police were called to the 900-block of Arm Street in Esquimalt at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday after the parent found an ammonia inhalant among the candy, police said. The product is commonly referred to as smelling salts.
The family confirmed they’d been trick-or-treating in the 900-block of Arm Street and the 700-block of Selkirk Avenue on Halloween night.
Officers are asking anyone who also trick-or-treated in that area that night to check their child’s candy for suspicious items.
Anyone who finds anything suspicious is asked to call the Victoria police non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654 and select extension 1 for their report desk.
Reports can also be made anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
