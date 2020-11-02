Victoria police warn parents after smelling salts found in Halloween candy

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police are warning parents to check their kids’ Halloween candy after one parent noticed a “suspicious item” in their child’s stash.

Police were called to the 900-block of Arm Street in Esquimalt at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday after the parent found an ammonia inhalant among the candy, police said. The product is commonly referred to as smelling salts.

A photo of the ammonia inhalant provided by Victoria police.

The family confirmed they’d been trick-or-treating in the 900-block of Arm Street and the 700-block of Selkirk Avenue on Halloween night.

Officers are asking anyone who also trick-or-treated in that area that night to check their child’s candy for suspicious items.

Anyone who finds anything suspicious is asked to call the Victoria police non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654 and select extension 1 for their report desk.

Reports can also be made anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.