Crime

Kenora, Ont., trick-or-treater finds razor blade in candy: police

By Amber McGuckin Global News
A razer blade was found in a child's Halloween candy in Kenora, Ont., according to police.
A razer blade was found in a child's Halloween candy in Kenora, Ont., according to police.

Police in Kenora are investigating after a razor blade was found in Halloween candy.

Members of the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police received the call on Sunday afternoon regarding Halloween candy being tampered with.

Read more: Razor blades, cannabis gummies found in kids’ Halloween candy in Connecticut

Police said they believe the candy was received on the south side of Kenora.

The caller told police they noticed the Twizzlers package had been tampered with and noticed a small razor blade inside the candy.

The OPP are strongly encouraging parents and guardians to thoroughly inspect their children’s Halloween candy. Check for any candy that has been unwrapped, ripped or opened, police say.

If anyone has any information or to report a similar occurrence, contact the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

