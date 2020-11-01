Kenora, Ont., trick-or-treater finds razor blade in candy: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Kenora are investigating after a razor blade was found in Halloween candy.

Members of the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police received the call on Sunday afternoon regarding Halloween candy being tampered with.

Police said they believe the candy was received on the south side of Kenora.

The caller told police they noticed the Twizzlers package had been tampered with and noticed a small razor blade inside the candy.

The OPP are strongly encouraging parents and guardians to thoroughly inspect their children’s Halloween candy. Check for any candy that has been unwrapped, ripped or opened, police say.

If anyone has any information or to report a similar occurrence, contact the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Story continues below advertisement

1:32 Parents left sick, sent to hospital in Oregon after consuming meth-laced Halloween candy Parents left sick, sent to hospital in Oregon after consuming meth-laced Halloween candy