Episode 1: A Shattered Quiet

By Sarah Ritchie , Alex Kress & Brian Hill Global News
November 9, 2020
3 min read
Click to play video '13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre ‘A Shattered Quiet’' 13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre ‘A Shattered Quiet’
A timeline of the frantic moments leading up to police arriving on scene in Portapique, N.S. as one of the deadliest killing sprees in Canadian history was unfolding (Video editing/James Hawkins).

Late in the evening of Saturday, April 18, 2020, a gunman embarked upon one of the deadliest killing sprees in modern Canadian history.

Thirteen hours later it was over, leaving scars on the rural community of Portapique, N.S., the province and the entire country.

Click here to listen to episodes of 13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre

Twenty-two people lost their lives that weekend. Many more people lost someone they loved.

In Episode 1 of 13 Hours, A Shattered Quiet, we introduce the community of Portapique and several of the victims killed in the first hour of the attack. We’ll introduce the remaining victims in future episodes.

Maps

 

Victim profiles

Lisa McCully was a third- and fourth-grade teacher at Debert Elementary School in Debert, N.S. She was 49 years old and a mother of two young children.

Lisa McCully, a teacher at Debert Elementary School, was identified as one of the victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Lisa McCully, a teacher at Debert Elementary School, was identified as one of the victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting. Facebook/Lisa Mccully

Lisa loved teaching music and played all kinds of instruments. She could even play three or four at a time, her sister Jenny Kierstead said.

Read more: ‘Lived life 200%’: Teacher killed in N.S. shooting remembered for her infectious personality

If there was anyone you would want your kids to spend time with, it was Lisa.

The last photo Lisa sent her sister, on the evening she died, was of her enjoying a glass of wine along the shore in Portapique.

An image of the last photo Lisa McCully sent her sister Jenny Kierstead on the night of April 18. Jenny recreated the photo (right) a week later.
An image of the last photo Lisa McCully sent her sister Jenny Kierstead on the night of April 18. Jenny recreated the photo (right) a week later. Jenny Kierstead / Facebook
star Created with Sketch.

Greg and Jamie Blair were almost never seen apart from one another, family members said. The pair had four children whom they spent as much time as possible with.

Greg and Jamie Blair have been identified as victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Greg and Jamie Blair have been identified as victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting. Facebook: Jessica MacBurnie

Greg, 45, and Jamie, 40, loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and swimming.

Read more: ‘One of a kind’: Comedic couple Greg and Jamie Blair celebrated by family after NS shooting

Family members say they had “hearts of gold.”

Greg and Jamie Blair are seen with their children Tyler, 27, Craig, 24, Alex, 11, and Jack, 10.
Greg and Jamie Blair are seen with their children Tyler, 27, Craig, 24, Alex, 11, and Jack, 10. Submitted

Greg and Jamie were hard workers, dedicated to their family business and to their roles as hockey parents and volunteers. They were also “the life of the party.”

Click to play video 'Greg and Jamie Blair dance in Portapique, N.S.' Greg and Jamie Blair dance in Portapique, N.S.
Greg and Jamie Blair dance in Portapique, N.S.

 

star Created with Sketch.

Corrie Ellison was remembered by friends and family as a thoughtful and a kind friend, the type of person who would go out of his way to help others.

Corrie lived in Truro, N.S., and was visiting his father in Portapique on the weekend of the shootings.

Read more: Here’s what we know about the victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting

Ashley Fennell, a close friend of Corrie’s, described him as “a beautiful soul.”

Corrie Ellison is shown in a handout photo submitted by his friend Ashley Fennell
Corrie Ellison is shown in a handout photo submitted by his friend Ashley Fennell. The Canadian Press / Ashley Fennel

 

Images of the gunman's properties

The “warehouse” is where gunman Gabriel Wortman stored his collection of motorcycles and much of his police memorabilia, including a mock Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) cruiser.

The inside of gunman Gabriel Wortman’s “warehouse” located at 136 Orchard Beach Drive in Portapique, N.S.
The inside of gunman Gabriel Wortman’s “warehouse” located at 136 Orchard Beach Drive in Portapique, N.S.

The vehicle, which police have described as a “very real look-alike,” complete with decals and a light bar, was critical to the gunman’s ability to evade detection and remain one step ahead of police during the 13-hour manhunt, the RCMP have said.

The warehouse was among the first buildings the gunman set ablaze on April 18, shortly after he bound and assaulted his long-time partner.

Read more: How a real uniform and replica police car helped the Nova Scotia gunman go undetected

The gunman also set fire to his cottage, plus several vehicles he owned.

Click to play video 'Psychological autopsy to be conducted on N.S. gunman' Psychological autopsy to be conducted on N.S. gunman
Psychological autopsy to be conducted on N.S. gunman – May 11, 2020

 

Court documents

The events of April 18 and 19, 2020, have been described in detail by eyewitnesses and police investigators. In order to obtain search warrants as part of the ongoing criminal investigation, police present this evidence in an Information to Obtain (ITO).

The allegations in these documents have not been proven in court. Still, they make up an important part of the public record about what happened before, during and after the killing spree.

Read more: ‘Preparing for the end’: Mindset of Nova Scotia gunman described in court docs

Beginning on page 35 of this document is the account of a witness, identified in previous documents as the gunman’s common-law partner. We are calling her Beth to protect her identity.

To subscribe and listen to this and other episodes of 13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre for free, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.