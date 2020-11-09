Episode 1: A Shattered Quiet

Late in the evening of Saturday, April 18, 2020, a gunman embarked upon one of the deadliest killing sprees in modern Canadian history. Thirteen hours later it was over, leaving scars on the rural community of Portapique, N.S., the province and the entire country. Click here to listen to episodes of 13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre Twenty-two people lost their lives that weekend. Many more people lost someone they loved. In Episode 1 of 13 Hours, A Shattered Quiet, we introduce the community of Portapique and several of the victims killed in the first hour of the attack. We’ll introduce the remaining victims in future episodes. View link »

Maps Advertisement

Victim profiles Lisa McCully was a third- and fourth-grade teacher at Debert Elementary School in Debert, N.S. She was 49 years old and a mother of two young children. Lisa McCully, a teacher at Debert Elementary School, was identified as one of the victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting. Facebook/Lisa Mccully Lisa loved teaching music and played all kinds of instruments. She could even play three or four at a time, her sister Jenny Kierstead said. Read more: ‘Lived life 200%’: Teacher killed in N.S. shooting remembered for her infectious personality If there was anyone you would want your kids to spend time with, it was Lisa. The last photo Lisa sent her sister, on the evening she died, was of her enjoying a glass of wine along the shore in Portapique. An image of the last photo Lisa McCully sent her sister Jenny Kierstead on the night of April 18. Jenny recreated the photo (right) a week later. Jenny Kierstead / Facebook

star Created with Sketch. Greg and Jamie Blair were almost never seen apart from one another, family members said. The pair had four children whom they spent as much time as possible with. Greg and Jamie Blair have been identified as victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting. Facebook: Jessica MacBurnie Greg, 45, and Jamie, 40, loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and swimming. Read more: ‘One of a kind’: Comedic couple Greg and Jamie Blair celebrated by family after NS shooting Family members say they had “hearts of gold.” Greg and Jamie Blair are seen with their children Tyler, 27, Craig, 24, Alex, 11, and Jack, 10. Submitted Greg and Jamie were hard workers, dedicated to their family business and to their roles as hockey parents and volunteers. They were also “the life of the party.” 1:16 Greg and Jamie Blair dance in Portapique, N.S. Greg and Jamie Blair dance in Portapique, N.S. Advertisement

star Created with Sketch. Corrie Ellison was remembered by friends and family as a thoughtful and a kind friend, the type of person who would go out of his way to help others. Corrie lived in Truro, N.S., and was visiting his father in Portapique on the weekend of the shootings. Read more: Here’s what we know about the victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting Ashley Fennell, a close friend of Corrie’s, described him as “a beautiful soul.” Corrie Ellison is shown in a handout photo submitted by his friend Ashley Fennell. The Canadian Press / Ashley Fennel

Images of the gunman's properties The “warehouse” is where gunman Gabriel Wortman stored his collection of motorcycles and much of his police memorabilia, including a mock Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) cruiser. The inside of gunman Gabriel Wortman’s “warehouse” located at 136 Orchard Beach Drive in Portapique, N.S. The vehicle, which police have described as a “very real look-alike,” complete with decals and a light bar, was critical to the gunman’s ability to evade detection and remain one step ahead of police during the 13-hour manhunt, the RCMP have said. #Colchester: Gabriel Wortman may be driving what appears to be an RCMP vehicle & may be wearing an RCMP uniform. There's 1 difference btwn his car and our RCMP vehicles: the car #. The suspect's car is 28B11, behind rear passenger window. If you see 28B11 call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/yyeOeBt8Ui — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020 The warehouse was among the first buildings the gunman set ablaze on April 18, shortly after he bound and assaulted his long-time partner. Read more: How a real uniform and replica police car helped the Nova Scotia gunman go undetected The gunman also set fire to his cottage, plus several vehicles he owned. 1:50 Psychological autopsy to be conducted on N.S. gunman Psychological autopsy to be conducted on N.S. gunman – May 11, 2020 Advertisement