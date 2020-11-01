Police arrest suspect after suspicious death of man, 24, in south Edmonton

Edmonton police are investigating after a 24-year-old man died early Sunday morning in the south end of the city.
Officers were called to a home at 104 Street and 67 Avenue just before 5 a.m. for reports of an injured man.
The victim was unresponsive, and police performed CPR on him until EMS arrived. Paramedics took the man to hospital, where he was declared dead.
A suspect was arrested “a short distance away from the address,” according to police.
The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section is investigating.
Anyone with information about the incident should call police at 780-423-4567, or tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
