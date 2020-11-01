Police arrest suspect after suspicious death of man, 24, in south Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating after a 24-year-old man died early Sunday morning in the south end of the city.

Officers were called to a home at 104 Street and 67 Avenue just before 5 a.m. for reports of an injured man.

The victim was unresponsive, and police performed CPR on him until EMS arrived. Paramedics took the man to hospital, where he was declared dead.

A suspect was arrested “a short distance away from the address,” according to police.

Read more: Police investigating suspicious death in downtown Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section is investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police at 780-423-4567, or tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement