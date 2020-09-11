Menu

Fire crews battle overnight blaze in south Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 10:17 am
Fire crews battle a blaze at a house at 883 Lee Ridge Rd. in Edmonton Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
Fire crews battle a blaze at a house at 883 Lee Ridge Rd. in Edmonton Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Julien Fornier, Global News

A house in south Edmonton was badly damaged by fire on Thursday night.

Just before 11 p.m., fire crews were called to a single-family home in the Lee Ridge neighbourhood in southeast Edmonton.

Firefighters arrived to find the roof of the home engulfed in flames.

Read more: Family escapes house fire in north Edmonton: ‘All I could think about was getting my kids out’

No one was injured in the fire. Firefighters on scene said the homeowner was not home when the fire started, but arrived as emergency crews were at the scene.

The fire was brought under control after midnight.

The cause of the fire is not known.

