COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, as Saskatchewan reports 74 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan reported 74 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the provincial total of cases to 3,218.

The new cares are in the following zones:

Far North West: 5

North West: 5

North Central: 12

North East: 1

Saskatoon: 25

Central East: 2

Regina: 19

South West: 1

South East 3

The location of one case is still pending.

On Sunday, the province reported 15 more recoveries, bringing total provincial recoveries to 2,395.

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb, with 33 people in hospital, a record-high for the province.

The previous record for most COVID-19 hospitalizations, 29, came on Saturday.

Of the 33 people in hospital, 26 are receiving inpatient care while seven people are in the ICU.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 25 people.

1:33 Saskatoon hospitals ready for COVID uptick: SHA CEO Saskatoon hospitals ready for COVID uptick: SHA CEO

Active COVID-19 cases reached a new high on Sunday, with 798 cases considered active.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Here is a breakdown of where Saskatchewan’s active cases are:

Far North West: 25

Far North East: 21

North West: 44

North Central: 135

North East: 52

Saskatoon: 284

Regina: 143

Central West: 3

Central East: 48

South West: 3

South Central: 5

South East: 33

The location is pending for three cases.

Story continues below advertisement

0:52 Coronavirus: Tam says increasing number of outbreaks linked to superspreader events Coronavirus: Tam says increasing number of outbreaks linked to superspreader events

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

643 people are 19 years and under

1,171 people are 20 to 39

910 people are 40 to 59

411 people are 60 to 79

83 people are 80 and over

Women make up 51 per cent of the cases, men make up 49 per cent.

Officials said 1,577 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 371 are travel-related, 801 have no known exposure and 469 are under investigation by public health.

There are 101 cases involving health-care workers.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan has completed 265,803 COVID-19 tests to date, up 2,750 from Saturday.