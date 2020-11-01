Menu

Health

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, as Saskatchewan reports 74 new cases

By Mickey Djuric Global News
"We're only at a few percentage points in terms of the immunity in our population. That leaves over 90 per cent of the population, or 95 per cent of the population still vulnerable," Canada's top doctor Theresa Tam said in an interview with The West Block's Mercedes Stephenson.
“We’re only at a few percentage points in terms of the immunity in our population. That leaves over 90 per cent of the population, or 95 per cent of the population still vulnerable,” Canada’s top doctor Theresa Tam said in an interview with The West Block‘s Mercedes Stephenson.

Saskatchewan reported 74 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the provincial total of cases to 3,218.

Read more: Outbreaks and potential COVID-19 exposures in Saskatchewan for the past 2 weeks

The new cares are in the following zones:

  • Far North West: 5
  • North West: 5
  • North Central: 12
  • North East: 1
  • Saskatoon: 25
  • Central East: 2
  • Regina: 19
  • South West: 1
  • South East 3

The location of one case is still pending.

Read more: Can’t wear a mask? Why demands for medical proof have experts worried

On Sunday, the province reported 15 more recoveries, bringing total provincial recoveries to 2,395.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb, with 33 people in hospital, a record-high for the province.

The previous record for most COVID-19 hospitalizations, 29, came on Saturday.

Of the 33 people in hospital, 26 are receiving inpatient care while seven people are in the ICU.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 25 people.

Saskatoon hospitals ready for COVID uptick: SHA CEO
Saskatoon hospitals ready for COVID uptick: SHA CEO

Active COVID-19 cases reached a new high on Sunday, with 798 cases considered active.

Here is a breakdown of where Saskatchewan’s active cases are:

  • Far North West: 25
  • Far North East: 21
  • North West: 44
  • North Central: 135
  • North East: 52
  • Saskatoon: 284
  • Regina: 143
  • Central West: 3
  • Central East: 48
  • South West: 3
  • South Central: 5
  • South East: 33

The location is pending for three cases.

Coronavirus: Tam says increasing number of outbreaks linked to superspreader events
Coronavirus: Tam says increasing number of outbreaks linked to superspreader events

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

  • 643 people are 19 years and under
  • 1,171 people are 20 to 39
  • 910 people are 40 to 59
  • 411 people are 60 to 79
  • 83 people are 80 and over

Women make up 51 per cent of the cases, men make up 49 per cent.

Officials said 1,577 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 371 are travel-related, 801 have no known exposure and 469 are under investigation by public health.

Read more: Canada is nowhere near herd immunity to the novel coronavirus as second wave surges: Tam

There are 101 cases involving health-care workers.

Saskatchewan has completed 265,803 COVID-19 tests to date, up 2,750 from Saturday.

