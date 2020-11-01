Menu

Crime

Toronto Argonauts player facing 2 counts of attempted homicide in Pittsburgh shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2020 1:27 pm
Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly runs the ball as Saskatchewan Roughriders' Jeff Knox Jr. chases during a CFL football game at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly runs the ball as Saskatchewan Roughriders' Jeff Knox Jr. chases during a CFL football game at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor

Pittsburgh police have issued an arrest warrant for a Toronto Argonauts player.

Linebacker Jeffrey Ali Knox Jr., 28, is facing several charges, including two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment of another person.

Cara Cruz, deputy public information officer for Pittsburgh Public Safety, says the charges stem from a shooting in the city on the night of Oct. 23.

The warrant was issued on Friday.

Read more: Toronto Raptors’ Terence Davis arrested in New York after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

The Pittsburgh Public Safety media entry for the incident says two males were transported in stable but serious condition to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

The Argos said Sunday that they are “well aware of the charges” and “take these matters seriously,” but have not yet determined how to proceed.

“We are currently looking into it and determining the appropriate next steps for our organization,” the statement said.

Knox, from Verona, Pa., has played parts of five seasons in the Canadian Football League with Saskatchewan, Toronto and Ottawa.

The CFL is not playing this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeTorontoToronto Argonautspittsburgh policeJeff Knox Jr.Jeffrey Ali Knox Jr.
