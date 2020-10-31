Vancouver police investigating after woman ‘carried’ into SUV by 3 men at 2 a.m.

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are investigating what’s being described as a “suspicious incident” in the Marpole neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

Police say someone called them about a disturbance around 2 a.m. on Oct. 28 near Ash Street and W. 59th Avenue.

No one was there when police arrived, but a review of security video showed a woman and a man involved in an altercation.

Two other men arrived shortly afterwards in a white SUV.

“The three men carried the woman into the SUV and left,” said police in a media release.

“At this point there’s not enough information to determine what actually took place, so our investigators would like to speak to the four people who left in the (vehicle) to ensure everyone is okay.”

The woman is described as having medium length hair, possibly blonde. She was wearing a black winter jacket with light-coloured fake fur on the collar, black tights and knee-high boots.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2014 to 2018 Porsche Cayenne GTS.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.