Crime

Suspicious incidents reported by two women in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 23, 2020 3:09 pm
Suspicious incidents in Mount Pleasant neighbourhood in Vancouver
Two incidents have been reported to Vancouver police by women in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood of Vancouver. One woman said she was followed and another said she was approached by a man in a car.

Two separate suspicious incidents in one Vancouver neighbourhood have now been reported to police.

A woman was walking her dog in the area of Main Street and East 1st Avenue on Sunday just before 1 p.m. when she noticed two men were following her.

She told police the men didn’t speak to her but said they would stare at her and then look at their cellphones when she looked at them. When she went home she called police.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, a woman told police she was walking in the area of Scotia Street and East Broadway when a man driving an older silver four-door sedan approached her and asked her to make a call for him.

Police investigate three Vancouver homicides, Richmond car fire

There have been social media posts warning of attempted abductions in the area, police said, but officers have not received any reports.

Police said they are taking the incidents seriously and hope to view surveillance video from local businesses.

“If anyone is ever in any circumstance where something just doesn’t feel ‘right,’ we want them to listen to their gut instincts and call 911,” Const. Tania Visintin with the VPD said Wednesday.

