Comments

Canada

Coronavirus: Canada reports 26 more deaths, over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases

By David Lao Global News
Posted October 31, 2020 7:09 pm
Mission to flatten Canada's COVID-19 curve again
Mission to flatten Canada's COVID-19 curve again

Canada added 2,512 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, as well as 26 more deaths.

Saturday’s data, which was reported by health authorities across the country, brought Canada’s total COVID-19 infections to 234,265 and the death toll from the disease to 10,136.

A total of 195,876 patients have recovered from the virus, while another 11.6 million tests have been administered.

Saturday’s data provides a limited snapshot of the virus’s spread across the country, as all territories and provinces such as P.E.I., Alberta and British Columbia do not provide updates on the weekends.

Daily reported cases in Ontario surged past the 1,000 mark again on Saturday, despite the province reporting just under 900 cases the day before. The total number of coronavirus cases in Ontario now stands at 75,730, while the another nine COVID-19 deaths pushed the province’s total fatalities to 3,136.

Coronavirus: Trudeau says it will take 'weeks and months' to get through 2nd COVID-19 wave
Coronavirus: Trudeau says it will take ‘weeks and months’ to get through 2nd COVID-19 wave

Saturday’s case count of 1,015 marked the second highest single-day increase in new cases in the province since last Sunday, when 1,042 were recorded.

Trending Stories

Quebec added another 1,064 coronavirus cases on Saturday, pushing its total cases to 106,016. Another 15 deaths were announced, though only six of those fatalities occurred in the past 24 hours. The province’s death toll from virus now stands at 6,246.

Manitoba added another 349 cases of the virus on Saturday, pushing its overall total of COVID-19 infections to 5,723. An unknown number of cases are considered probable, however. Two more deaths were also reported Saturday, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 67.

A staggering 480 cases were reported by the province the day before, with health officials pointing to Manitoba as an emerging hotspot for the virus.

Why medical workers from Canada chose to work in U.S. during pandemic
Why medical workers from Canada chose to work in U.S. during pandemic

New Brunswick added one more case of the virus Saturday, while Nova Scotia reported an additional five.

Worldwide, cases of the virus now stand at 45.9 million according to a running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll has also surpassed 1.19 million, with the United States, Brazil and India leading in both cases and fatalities.

