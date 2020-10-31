Martensville Co-op employee tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

An employee at the Martensville Co-op Food Store has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter posted to the Saskatoon Co-op Facebook page, the employee alerted the executive team on Friday they had tested positive.

The employee worked a shift at the Food Store on Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. and has been self-isolating since.

The letter said the employee will continue to self-isolate until Nov. 8, as directed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

“We understand the impacts of COVID-19, which is why we want to be transparent and disclose the broad details about any confirmed cases like this one while ensuring the confidentiality of our team members,” the letter says.

