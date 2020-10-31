Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Martensville Co-op employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted October 31, 2020 4:03 pm
An employee of the Martensville Co-op Food Store tested positive for COVID-19. They were last at work on Oct. 25.
An employee of the Martensville Co-op Food Store tested positive for COVID-19. They were last at work on Oct. 25. Files / Global News

An employee at the Martensville Co-op Food Store has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter posted to the Saskatoon Co-op Facebook page, the employee alerted the executive team on Friday they had tested positive.

The employee worked a shift at the Food Store on Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. and has been self-isolating since.

Read more: USask researchers predicting COVID-19 case numbers using wastewater

The letter said the employee will continue to self-isolate until Nov. 8, as directed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Trending Stories

“We understand the impacts of COVID-19, which is why we want to be transparent and disclose the broad details about any confirmed cases like this one while ensuring the confidentiality of our team members,” the letter says.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Saskatchewan health officials ask trick-or-treaters to stay in own neighbourhoods, follow public health orders on Halloween' Coronavirus: Saskatchewan health officials ask trick-or-treaters to stay in own neighbourhoods, follow public health orders on Halloween
Coronavirus: Saskatchewan health officials ask trick-or-treaters to stay in own neighbourhoods, follow public health orders on Halloween
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus newsSaskatchewan CoronavirusCovid19Co-opMartensvilleSaskatchewan COVID19Co-op Food Store Sask
Flyers
More weekly flyers