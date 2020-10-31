Recipe: Great Bear scallops with saffron sauce

Send this page to someone via email

These beautiful scallops from the Indigenous-owned Coastal Shellfish in Prince Rupert are truly superb. Complimented with the saffron sauce makes for the perfect dish.

Caren McSherry from the Gourmet Warehouse is here to show you just how easy this dish is to make.

Ingredients

30 scallops, rinsed well and blotted dry on paper towel

3 tablespoons grapeseed oil (for frying scallops)

Sea salt & ground pepper

For saffron sauce

1/2 cup chicken or fish stock

1/3 cup white wine

1 sprig fresh thyme

1 large shallot, diced fine

1 teaspoons fresh grated ginger

1 garlic clove, chopped

3 whole peppercorns

1 teaspoon saffron threads

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

2/3 cup heavy cream

Method

Place the stock, wine, thyme, shallot, ginger, garlic & peppercorns in a heavy bottomed pot, bring to a boil until reduced by half. While the stock is reducing place the saffron threads and salt in a mortar and pestle and grind into a powder, set aside. Once the stock is reduced, strain through a fine-meshed sieve, discard the solids and place the reduced, strained liquid back in the pot. Bring to a slow boil, add the pounded saffron and cream. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook until the sauce is thick. Adjust the seasoning with sea salt & ground pepper to taste. Set aside. This can be prepared up to two days in advance and chilled until ready to serve and reheated when needed. To serve, heat a non stick pan to medium high heat, I prefer Scan Pan products because they are made in Denmark. Add the oil and let it get hot. Lightly dust each side of the reserved scallops with sea salt and pepper and sear in the hot pan for about three minutes each side depending on the thickness of the scallop. Do not overcook. Ladle a portion of the sauce on your serving plate, top with the 5 seared scallops and a light sprinkle of the finely chopped parsley. Serve hot.

Makes 6 servings

